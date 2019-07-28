Boy, 15, seriously injured in 'shocking' violence outside Telford pub

The boy is being treated in hospital after being injured in what police described as "shocking large-scale violent disorder" outside the Wren's Nest pub in Ketley.

A number of people were reported to have been involved in the violence which broke out at around 10pm last night.

A 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and violent disorder and a 32-year-old man has also been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.

Police are now appealing for anybody who witnessed the incident to come forward and have urged people to avoid speculating on social media.

The pub is in a residential area opposite four shops in between Waterloo Road and Woodside Road.

Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Andrew Dawson from West Mercia Police, said: "This was large-scale violent disorder in a residential area and would have undoubtedly been shocking for anyone who witnessed it.

"We are therefore working hard to identify all those involved in this incident that has left a 15-year-old boy with life-changing injuries.

"While investigations are ongoing, I know that there has been some speculation on social media.

"I would urge anyone who believes they have information that could help with our investigation to please get in touch, rather than commenting or sharing information over social media as this is not helpful to our investigation, particularly while in its early stages.

"Over the coming days, officers will continue to provide reassurance patrols and speak to people in the area."

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has dash-cam footage of the incident is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident number 785s of 27 July 2019.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.