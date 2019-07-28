£3,000 raised for man, 76, punched and left in hedge at Royal Welsh Show

More than £3,000 has been raised in two days for 76-year-old Islwyn Jones, who told police he was set upon as he left the toilets near the cattle sheds.

The attack is thought to have taken place near entrance F of the showground in Llanelwedd, near Builth Wells, late on Wednesday evening.

Mr Jones was found by a police dog unit on patrol the following day after spending the entirety of a stormy night in the undergrowth.

He was taken to Morriston Hospital near Swansea and had surgery on his hand on Saturday.

A Facebook post which criticises Royal Welsh Show organisers for "trying their best to cover it up, saying he was drunk and fell over" has since been shared more than 1,000 times.

In the post, Wayne Davies said Mr Jones was "beaten, dumped in undergrowth behind a toilet block and basically left for dead" for the sake of £10 and an old mobile phone.

He also questioned the quality of the police search after Mr Jones was found, saying that the victim's cap was still at the scene after officers left.

Advertising

The Royal Welsh Agricultural Society later posted its own statement on Facebook, writing:

"Our effective initial response led to the quick recovery of the man and we maintain that level of focus behind the scenes.

"We would ask anyone with positive or useful information that might assist this enquiry to contact Dyfed Powys Police.

Advertising

"RWAS staff are not investigators and we must leave such matters to the professionals.

"We will review the circumstances to ensure any lessons are understood, however for now all our thoughts and energy continue to be with Islwyn at this time."

Fundraiser

A Go Fund Me page set up by family friend Wendy Evans Harries, of Forden, had raised more than £3,000 by Sunday evening.

Ms Harries said the page was not just in response to the attack, but also to help Mr Jones "get his camper van back" after it was seized by the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency for not having an MOT.

She stated: "Not sure what you all think a good family friend Iss Jones was mugged at the Royal Welsh, he is 76!

"It was by three men, they took £10 and his phone, leaving him in the hedge knocked out.

"He was found the following morning by a police dog. He was out all night in that storm.

"He is currently in a hospital in Swansea, on the way to the show he had his camper van removed by VOSA for the MOT runnng out (Iss had not realised)."

"He is a cancer survivor and a man who will help anyone any any time with anything including me, my brothers and my dad."

Dyfed-Powys Police has launched an investigation and is appealing for information following the incident which happened between 11pm and midnight on July 24.

The force said the elderly man used camp site toilets at Lower North 12, near entrance F, located at the far end of the showground.

Mr Jones reported that on leaving the toilets, he was punched to the face and had items stolen. He was found in a hedge behind the toilets the following day.

Any witnesses with information should email officers via contactcentre@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101.