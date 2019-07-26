Three arrested after £1 million cannabis seizure - with pictures

Officers armed with a search warrant discovered the "large scale" cannabis factory in a detached house, in Clyro, Powys.

Dyfed-Powys Police said it dismantled the operation following the discovery on Wednesday.

Two men, aged 45 and 39, from Birmingham, and a third man, aged 36, from Wolverhampton were arrested on suspicion of production of cannabis.

The cannabis haul. Photo: Dyfed-Powys Police.

Sergeant Ciaran Ryan, of Dyfed-Powys Police, said: “This is a significant result for police and the community of Clyro. A large amount of cannabis has been prevented from being sold on our streets.

"The production and supply of illegal drugs will not be tolerated or ignored by Dyfed-Powys Police. We will act on the intelligence picture we build of suspicious goings on and will take action wherever possible.

“There are signs to look out for in a community that can signify drugs activity and I would urge anyone who suspects this is happening in their neighbourhood, to contact us.”

Police says signs of drugs activity include an increase in visitors or cars to a house or flat, items used in drug taking or someone having new unaffordable items or clothing.