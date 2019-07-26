Menu

Advertising

Three arrested after £1 million cannabis seizure - with pictures

By Deborah Hardiman | Mid Wales | Crime | Published:

Three men have been arrested after cannabis with a street value of £1 million was seized from a property in Mid Wales.

The cannabis haul. Photo: Dyfed-Powys Police.

The cannabis haul. Photo: Dyfed-Powys Police.

The cannabis haul. Photo: Dyfed-Powys Police.

The cannabis haul. Photo: Dyfed-Powys Police.

The cannabis haul. Photo: Dyfed-Powys Police.

The cannabis haul. Photo: Dyfed-Powys Police.

Officers armed with a search warrant discovered the "large scale" cannabis factory in a detached house, in Clyro, Powys.

Dyfed-Powys Police said it dismantled the operation following the discovery on Wednesday.

Two men, aged 45 and 39, from Birmingham, and a third man, aged 36, from Wolverhampton were arrested on suspicion of production of cannabis.

The cannabis haul. Photo: Dyfed-Powys Police.

Sergeant Ciaran Ryan, of Dyfed-Powys Police, said: “This is a significant result for police and the community of Clyro. A large amount of cannabis has been prevented from being sold on our streets.

"The production and supply of illegal drugs will not be tolerated or ignored by Dyfed-Powys Police. We will act on the intelligence picture we build of suspicious goings on and will take action wherever possible.

“There are signs to look out for in a community that can signify drugs activity and I would urge anyone who suspects this is happening in their neighbourhood, to contact us.”

Police says signs of drugs activity include an increase in visitors or cars to a house or flat, items used in drug taking or someone having new unaffordable items or clothing.

Crime News Mid Wales Local Hubs
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman
@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News