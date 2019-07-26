Telford police boss: New bobbies 'will make real difference'

Chief Superintendent Kevin Purcell said the community will see "a real difference" over the next six months as 24 new officers take to the streets.

"This is great news for the county, with July set to be a record for the highest number of recruits to join West Mercia Police in a single month," he said.

"We know our communities want to see more police on the streets and it is fantastic we're able to provide them with more and in the next six months or so we'll really start to see a real difference.

"Five of our new recruits are on the Police Now programme, a national two year programme for outstanding graduates, who will work in our Safer Neighbourhood Teams helping to increase the visibility of our Safer Neighbourhood Officers – who are there to listen and respond, in partnership with other agencies, to the concerns of our local communities and look at the issues that affect them the most."

Over the next few weeks, a police constable will be appointed to Oswestry, along with a detective constable in Shrewsbury and a police sergeant in Telford.



Shrewsbury and Telford will be allocated two Police Now graduates, with one in Oswestry.

There will also be nine student officers based in Telford and seven in Shrewsbury.

Chief Superintendent Purcell added: "As well as new student officers, we will also be joined by three officers who are transferring from other police forces, bringing with them the wealth of knowledge and experience they have gained to make a difference here."

The new officers recruited throughout July join the 42 officers in Telford & Wrekin and 44 in Shropshire that have joined since May 2018.

West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion added: "I listened when the public said they wanted more police, and for them to be visible and accessible in their communities, by making an investment that would bring officer numbers to the highest level since 2012.

"Our communities deserve the very best from their police service and this new cohort of officers, as part of a continuing recruitment programme, will help to make our communities safer and more secure."