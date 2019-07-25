Spate of fires at Broseley beauty spot

Police have received a number of reports of youths setting parts of the Haycop Nature Reserve on fire, as well as littering, using offensive language and causing general alarm and distress to residents.

The Haycop Committee and officers from Bridgnorth Safer Neighbourhood Team have been patrolling the area as a result and said multiple fires have been lit around the park.

PCSO Mal Goddard said: "This presents a danger both to the youths and anybody else that uses the Haycop.

"Safer Neighbourhood Team Officers have been patrolling the area and concerned members of the Haycop committee have been keeping an eye on the site.

"While we would encourage young people to make sensible use of the Haycop, they should be polite and courteous to other users of the area.

"They should certainly not be setting fires in the area, leaving quantities of litter, or using offensive language and making other people feel alarmed and distressed."