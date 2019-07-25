Shotgun 'fired' at a car in Telford never found by police, court hears

Kyle Roy, 28, is accused of discharging a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence on January 19, in Hurleybrook Way, Leegomery.

He was allegedly captured on closed circuit TV at the Hop & Vine, in Hadley, shortly after 7pm wearing a mustard coloured jacket during an altercation with another customer Ishmael Zafar.

At about 8.30pm Roy allegedly went to Mr Zafar's address and fired a shotgun at his black Audi resulting in damage to the rear window.

The jury was told that the defendant was initially jointly charged with another man using the anmes Antoine Wright and Aubrey Johnson, but the case against that man was dismissed by a judge earlier this year due to insufficient evidence.

Yesterday the investigating officer in the case DC Naomi Teckoe, of West Mercia Police, told the court that Roy's jacket was subsequently discovered during a search of Johnson's home in Crewe.

The court heard gunshot residue was detected on it, but that the tests did not produce accurate conclusions to explain how it got there.

Cross examining Dc Teckoe, Mr Andrew Baker defending barrister, asked: "Does Aubrey Johnson remain at his home address? Has he decamped the country?"

She replied: "I don't know. That's not been brought to my attention."

Mr Baker then asked: "Was a shotgun or cartridges found at the defendant's home address?"

Dc Teckoe, based at Telford CID, replied: "No."

She also said that no DNA from Roy, formerly of Charles Road, Arleston,Telford, was found in a Honda allegedly used to drive to the scene of the shooting on January 19.

Mr Baker told the court: "The real issue in the case, the jury may well be thinking, was Kyle Roy in that Honda Civic?"

But Mr Graham Russell, proscuting barrister, replied that he objected to the question.

It was also revealed to the jury that Roy will not be giving evidence during the trial at Shrewsbury Crown Court.

The jury previously heard that Roy left the public house after a row with Mr Zafar over a gaming machine. And allegedly remarked, ‘I am going to get my botty and blast your face off’.

Which Mr Zafar took that to mean, a shotgun.

At around 8.30pm the Zafars heard a loud noise outside their home and found the damaged car. The Honda, belonging to a relative of Johnson's, was filmed arriving and leaving the scene in Hurleybrook Way.

Roy, now of Manchester, denies discharging a firearm. The trial continues.