Drug driver loses licence

Stafford Jones, 24, of Llanidloes Road in Newtown, appearing at North East Wales Magistrates court at Mold, admitted that he had 2.9 microgrammes of a cannaboid drug, Delta 9, in his blood, compared to the legal limit of 2, after he was stopped driving a BMW at Rossett near Wrexham, on March 3.

Probation officer Andrew Connah told the court Jones found it difficult to understand the issues regarding the illegality of cannabis but accepted that he had broken the law of the UK.

Deputy District Judge Huw Edwards initially referred him to the probation service after being told he had previous convictions for drug driving and drink driving.

The judge said that it was his third conviction in six years and he was disappointed that the defendant did not think that there were issues to be addressed.

Jones was placed on a 12 month community order under which he must carry out 80 hours unpaid work, pay £85 costs and an £85 surcharge.

Prosecutor Rhian Jackson said that the defendant was stopped for speeding, an offence for which he had already been dealt with.

But he was said to be sweating and agitated and his eyes were dilated.

He had a previous conviction of drug driving in 2015 and one for drink driving in 2013.

Fiona Larkin, defending, said that he had been stopped on a Sunday morning but had not taken cannabis since the previous Friday evening.

The court heard that he had spent two years living in Spain and was fluent in Spanish.

But he found it difficult to get a job following an accident when he was hit while changing a wheel on a vehicle.

He had damaged his knee but he was hoping to find employment.