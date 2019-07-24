'It could have had deadly consequences': Vital lifesaving equipment stolen from ambulance in Shrewsbury street

Paramedics have today said the incident 'could have had deadly consequences', as it saw the vehicle made unavailable for 999 calls.

Police are now appealing for help to identify a man, pictured, who was at the scene when the break-in at Dogpole occurred.

Thieves targeted the vehicle on Monday, July 15 as crews treated a man in a serious condition at a nearby property.

Ambulance crews became aware of the break-in at around 3am.

Due to the nature of the patient’s condition, the crew had to leave the scene and take the patient on blue lights to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital. It was only once they had handed over to staff in A&E that they were able to assess what had been taken.

West Midlands Ambulance Service Shrewsbury operations manager, Jon Ostrowski, said: “They discovered that a number of items of equipment that we use to manage a patient’s airway – mainly endo-tracheal blades and laryngoscope handles – had been taken. They are utterly useless to anyone but us as they are only used in lifesaving interventions.

“While the crew carry this equipment in their pack that they take to a patient, had they used that one and then needed another, it could have caused a significant delay and that could have had deadly consequences.

“Add to that, the crew then had to take their vehicle off the road so that a full audit of equipment could be carried out. They had to return to Shrewsbury Hub to pick up a second vehicle and so were not available to respond to 999 calls.”

The CCTV on the vehicle has been checked and the attached image is of a man the police would like to speak to in connection with their enquiries. If you recognise him or have any information about the incident, contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident 42S of July 15, 2019.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org