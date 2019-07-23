Roofer jailed for Shropshire business unit raids

David Nyari and an accomplice broke into units at the Old Station Business Park, in Cleobury Mortimer, on October 21 last year, stealing a Mitsubishi and a trailer, tools, money and a TV.

He was arrested after a scanning device linked to the television stolen in the break-ins was tracked to an address in Willenhall.

Mr Edward Soulsby, prosecuting barrister, said: “Closed circuit TV shows two people acting together around the properties. An office was searched and a trailer taken. Items taken were worth £13,280.

“A trailer worth £5,100 was also taken.

“They went away in a 4x4. Luckily the TV had a scanner which spotted unusual usage which was detected at an address. Outside that property they found a TV and a Mitsubishi.

"CCTV shows that they had come to the area a day or two before and scouted the premises before returning to break-in."

Mr Soulsby said a trailer taken the same night had not been recovered. He added that the three business owners had suffered stress and were all left out of pocket by the break-ins.

He told the sentencing hearing at Shrewsbury Crown Court that that one victim stated: "It makes me wonder why I have to work so hard for some lazy person to just come and take the stuff."

Mr Soulsby added that Nyari tested positively for cocaine following his arrest.

At a previous hearing he admitted two offences of burglary and two offences of theft.

Threshold

Mr Andrew Baker, mitigating barrister, said: "I can see these matters have crossed the custody threshold. He has been out of trouble for a substantial period of time.

"He had been out of work for a month and fell in with bad company again. Before that he had built up a good work record and has a supportive partner."

Nyari has previous convictions included dwelling burglaries in 2011 and 2013 and had been jailed for over three years.

Judge Jonathan Gosling said: “You are 32 now and you have a record with more than 30 offences since you were young. I recognise that there has been a gap in offending.

“Whilst you were abusing cocaine you got involved in burglary.”

“These were planned offences. You were with somebody else who has never been caught. These premises were targeted. You were there for almost three hours No doubt you used your criminal knowledge in the enterprise.

“Three businesses were affected to the tune of £20,000.”

Nyari, of Brereton Road, New Invention, Willenhall, was jailed for two years, minus 125 days spent on curfew.