Man fired shotgun at car in Telford street following pub quarrel, court hears

Kyle Roy, 28, is accused of discharging a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence on January 19, in Hurleybrook Way, Leegomery.

The jury at Shrewsbury Court heard that the defendant and an accomplice were involved in the attack on the black Audi that belonged to resident Ishmael Zafar.

The car was left damaged in the incident which happened at about 8.30pm.

Mr Graham Russell, prosecuting barrister, said Roy had been involved in a row over a gaming machine in the Hop & Vine Pub.

“There was a quarrel concerning the gaming machine. It is the prosecution’s case that the conversation between the two men got rather heated,” he told the court.

He said Roy was described as 'throwing his drink down' at about 7.09pm and leaving the pub following the altercation.

Mr Russell said: “Mr Zafar’s recollection of how it ended was that these words were spoken to him. ‘I am going to get my botty and blast your face off’.

“Which Mr Zafar took that to mean, a shotgun.”

Mr Russell said the defendant left the pub and phone record checks suggested he was at that time in conversation which a man called Aubrey Johnson, also known as Antoine Wright.

He said over the next few minutes there was a 'short flurry of calls' between Roy and Johnson.

“It was during this time that the prosecution say that they were making arrangements to carry out the shooting, not an hour later,” Mr Russell said.

He said Johnson had also contacted a relative, who owned a black Honda Civic, to ask if he could borrow it.

He told the jury that this car was used to transport the pair to where Mr Zafar lived.

“The Audi parked, in Hurleybrook Way, was damaged by the shotgun blast. That is the charge in the indictment.

“You will hear evidence from a scenes of crime officer about the state of the car, they took photos of the pellets and of the recovered cartridge.

“Ishmael Zafar the owner of the car did not see the discharge of the shotgun to his car, but he did hear a massive bang.”

The jurors were told various security cameras in the street had captured the Honda arriving and leaving the street, and had captured 'somebody' wearing a light-coloured top and a mask who got out and was 'carrying something long and dark in their hands'.

Roy, now of Manchester, denies the allegations.

At the time of the shooting armed police and a dog unit were dispatched to the estate to carry out patrols and reassure residents, in what West Mercia Police described as a 'targeted incident'.

The trial continues.