New crime vehicles hitting Shropshire roads soon

The five new vehicles will have distinctive ‘Rural Matters’ and ‘We Don’t Buy Crime’ branding, and will be based across the force area.

They will be used by officers to support rural communities and work to reduce crime.

Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion said: “Officers can often spend a large amount of time travelling around the large swathes of countryside that makes up West Mercia – supporting communities and businesses to prevent crime, and cope and recover quickly when it does occur.

West Mercia Police Assistant Chief Constable Martin Evans with Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion

“We’ve invested in additional officers and I want to make sure that they have the right tools needed to carry out their roles effectively and efficiently.

"I also hope that communities will be reassured when they see these new vehicles that there is preventative work taking place within the area they live.”