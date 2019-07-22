Boy, 16, arrested after teen spotted carrying machete in Shrewsbury park

It is believed the boy was part of a group of people and had been riding a bike in a public park close to The Lantern in Meadow Farm Drive, Sundorne.

One person was arrested and has been bailed.

Sam Cooke, spokesman for West Mercia Police said: "A report received at 19.31 of a male with a machete.

"Officers attended and a suspect was identified and later arrested in Boughton Road.

"The 16-year-old boy from Shrewsbury has been bailed until August while enquiries continue."

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting 713s of 21/07/19. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.