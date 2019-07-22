Advertising
Boy, 16, arrested after teen spotted carrying machete in Shrewsbury park
Police were sent to a Shrewsbury park after people reported seeing a teenager carrying a machete.
It is believed the boy was part of a group of people and had been riding a bike in a public park close to The Lantern in Meadow Farm Drive, Sundorne.
One person was arrested and has been bailed.
Sam Cooke, spokesman for West Mercia Police said: "A report received at 19.31 of a male with a machete.
"Officers attended and a suspect was identified and later arrested in Boughton Road.
"The 16-year-old boy from Shrewsbury has been bailed until August while enquiries continue."
Anyone with information can call 101 quoting 713s of 21/07/19. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
