Menu

Advertising

Boy, 16, arrested after teen spotted carrying machete in Shrewsbury park

By Lucy Todman | Shrewsbury | Crime | Published:

Police were sent to a Shrewsbury park after people reported seeing a teenager carrying a machete.

It is believed the boy was part of a group of people and had been riding a bike in a public park close to The Lantern in Meadow Farm Drive, Sundorne.

One person was arrested and has been bailed.

Sam Cooke, spokesman for West Mercia Police said: "A report received at 19.31 of a male with a machete.

"Officers attended and a suspect was identified and later arrested in Boughton Road.

"The 16-year-old boy from Shrewsbury has been bailed until August while enquiries continue."

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting 713s of 21/07/19. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Crime News Shrewsbury Local Hubs
Lucy Todman

By Lucy Todman
@shroptod

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star and Shrewsbury Chronicle based in Shrewsbury.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News