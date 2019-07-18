Watch: Footage released of 100mph police chase in Shifnal

Dashcam pictures show Joshua John Clifton, who was convicted of a string of charges earlier this week, speeding along the 60mph B4379 from Halesfield 7 to Shifnal on April 3 this year.

He careers past a roundabout, barely slowing down, blasts through 20mph single-lane streets at up to 43mph and ignores a red light in Market Street his bid to evade police.

This is the driver who had 28 points and already disqualified. No prison term this time! pic.twitter.com/mAxMQtQXVd — OPU Shropshire (@OPUShropshire) July 18, 2019

Officers pursued with blue lights flashing and sirens to get him to pull over, but he ignored them, continuing to speed in residential areas, before coming to a stop and trying to flee on foot. He was quickly apprehended by officers.

See also:

Clifton, 23, who used to live in Telford but is now in supported accommodation in Birmingham, avoided jail after admitting to dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and failure to stop. He also admitted a charge of having a bladed article after a previous episode where he wielded an eight-inch kitchen knife in public before desisting after police prepared their tasers.

OPU Shropshire tweeted: "This is the driver who had 28 points and already disqualified. No prison term this time!"

Judge Anthony Lowe sentenced Clifton to 14 months in prison, suspended for two years at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Monday.

He told Clifton: “You are very lucky to have this one chance. You have to change your ways.”