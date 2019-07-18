Menu

Advertising

Watch: Footage released of 100mph police chase in Shifnal

By Nick Humphreys | Shifnal | Crime | Published: | Last Updated:

Footage has been released of a dangerous driver leading police on a 100mph chase through Shifnal.

Joshua Clifton tries to make a run for it after leading police on a 100mph chase

Dashcam pictures show Joshua John Clifton, who was convicted of a string of charges earlier this week, speeding along the 60mph B4379 from Halesfield 7 to Shifnal on April 3 this year.

He careers past a roundabout, barely slowing down, blasts through 20mph single-lane streets at up to 43mph and ignores a red light in Market Street his bid to evade police.

Officers pursued with blue lights flashing and sirens to get him to pull over, but he ignored them, continuing to speed in residential areas, before coming to a stop and trying to flee on foot. He was quickly apprehended by officers.

See also:

Clifton, 23, who used to live in Telford but is now in supported accommodation in Birmingham, avoided jail after admitting to dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and failure to stop. He also admitted a charge of having a bladed article after a previous episode where he wielded an eight-inch kitchen knife in public before desisting after police prepared their tasers.

OPU Shropshire tweeted: "This is the driver who had 28 points and already disqualified. No prison term this time!"

Judge Anthony Lowe sentenced Clifton to 14 months in prison, suspended for two years at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Monday.

He told Clifton: “You are very lucky to have this one chance. You have to change your ways.”

Crime News Shifnal Telford Local Hubs Latest videos
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys
Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Bridgnorth.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News