Police cordon outside Telford GP surgery after woman suffers head injuries
A woman in her 20s has been taken to hospital with head injuries after a suspected assault in Telford.
Police have sealed off an area outside Woodside Medical Practice in Wensley Green, Woodside, while enquiries are under way.
A police spokesman said: "Police are carrying out enquiries after a woman was found with head injuries near to Waltondale in Woodside earlier this morning.
"The woman was taken to hospital where she is currently receiving treatment.
"Enquiries are on-going and if anyone was in the vicinity of Waltondale between 2am and 4am this morning we would urge them to get in contact on 101, quoting reference 49s 180719."
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org
Map of the area:
Reporter Nick Humphreys tweeted:
