Jailed: Telford man assaulted police officers in pub 'mayhem'

Liam Marc Garrod, 28, caused “mayhem” in The Mallard pub in Telford after an argument with his girlfriend, smashing a window, breaking a pool cue and throwing billiard balls.

He then caused a police sergeant injuries including a swollen eye.

At Shrewsbury Crown Court yesterday he was sentenced to a year in prison for one count of affray and two counts of assaulting emergency workers.

Prosecutor Rob Edwards told the court that on November 18 last year the police were called to The Mallard after reports of a man assaulting people and damaging property.

A sergeant found Garrod with blood dripping from his arms and the scene of destruction around him.

The sergeant determined that Garrod was drunk and went to arrest him. A struggle began and the sergeant tried to incapacitate Garrod with a spray, but it had no effect.

They ended up on the floor and Garrod threw punches at the sergeant, causing injuries to his left eye, the back of his head and his top lip.

Other officers arrived and eventually Garrod was loaded into a police van outside.

But while stepping up, he tried to headbutt a PC, who saw it coming, and moved so he was hit on the collarbone rather than the head.

Garrod was taken to hospital and then into custody.

Garrod, of Britannia Way in Hadley, pleaded guilty to the charges at Telford Magistrates Court on May 29.

The crown court heard that he has previous convictions including eight for battery.

Representing Garrod at crown court, Kim Roberts said: "He's approaching 30, he understands he can't keep acting as he has done throughout his life."

Judge Jonathan Gosling gave Garrod three consecutive sentences of four months each for the affray and the two counts of assaulting emergency workers.

He said: "I have no doubt at all you deeply regret what you did now you have sobered up and had some time to think about it.

"But you caused mayhem in this pub after an argument with your girlfriend when you were quite drunk.

"You ended up grappling with a police sergeant on the ground and causing him some injury and a second officer some pain and discomfort."