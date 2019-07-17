Two in custody after Telford drugs bust

Police from Madeley, Wellington and The Nedge were involved at Burford, Brookside.

A sniffer dog was used to locate the drugs.

Poliec tweeted: "Today we have executed a drugs warrant in Burford, Brookside, with the assistance of @4LeggedCops @TelfordPatrol @MadeleyCops @TheNedgeCops @WellingtonCops. Positive result two in custody."