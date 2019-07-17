Menu

Two in custody after Telford drugs bust

By Nick Humphreys | Telford | Crime | Published:

Two people were arrested in a drugs raid in Telford today.

Items recovered in the raid. Photo: @TelfordPatrol

Police from Madeley, Wellington and The Nedge were involved at Burford, Brookside.

A sniffer dog was used to locate the drugs.

Poliec tweeted: "Today we have executed a drugs warrant in Burford, Brookside, with the assistance of @4LeggedCops @TelfordPatrol @MadeleyCops @TheNedgeCops @WellingtonCops. Positive result two in custody."

