West Mercia Police in gun surrender scheme

West Mercia Police are taking part in the firearms surrender which will begin on Saturday, July 20, and run to August 4.

It means people with illegal guns, whether they know they are illegal or not, can hand them in at Malinsgate or Shrewsbury, Shropshire's two designated police stations.

The initiative is being co-ordinated by the National Ballistics Intelligence Service (NABIS). NABIS co-ordinated the last national firearms surrender which took place in November 2017, and which saw more than 9,500 items handed in across the UK.

Police said this time around the campaign is focusing particularly on firearms, stun guns and pepper sprays. People who bring weapons in won't face prosecution for illegal possession at the point of surrender, and can remain anonymous.

Guns and ammunition can be surrendered at designated police stations across the UK.

Home Office

The public service counters at Malinsgate police station in Telford and at Shrewsbury station are open from Monday to Saturday 8am to 6.30pm, and on Sundays and Bank Holidays 10am to 4pm.

NABIS is working with police forces and partners such as the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), National Crime Agency (NCA) and border force.

Advertising

The Home Office has also lent its support to the campaign.

Most of the items handed in for the 2017 surrender were destroyed but a few unusual items were retained for the NABIS firearms reference collection or museums. Some items were discovered in lofts or garden sheds, possibly family heirlooms or 'trophies' of war.

If you know of anyone involved with illegal firearms call police on 101 or independent charity Crimestoppers (anonymously) on 0800 555 111. Advice and support for young people is available at www.fearless.org

If you are a licensed firearm holder who wants advice contact 101.

For more information about NABIS visit www.nabis.police.uk