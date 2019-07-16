Menu

Jury clears man of Market Drayton ammonia attack

By Deborah Hardiman | Market Drayton | Crime | Published:

A man has been cleared by a jury of of spraying a man with ammonia.

Shrewsbury Crown Court

Samuel Butter, 30, has been found not guilty of causing Carl Owen grievous bodily harm with intent during the attack on January 11 this year in Market Drayton.

Butter, of Rutland, Shrewsbury, was accused of attacking him in a flat, in Shropshire Street, and had always denied being responsible after Mr Owen was found in a courtyard by a neighbour who assisted him and called the emergency services.

He was taken to hospital for treatment before being referred to an eye specialist.

Mr Owen told the jury at Shrewsbury Crown Court he has since regained sight in his left eye, but was blind in the right eye.

