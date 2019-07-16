Advertising
Garden shed set on fire in Telford arson attack
Arsonists set fire to a garden shed in Telford in the early hours of this morning.
Firefighters were called to an address in Waverley, Woodside, at about 2.30am.
Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service tweeted: "At 02.36hrs 16.07.19 crews were called out to Waverley, Woodside, Telford.
"A garden shed had been set on fire if you have any information call @MadeleyCops on 101."
Anyone with information should contact West Mercia Police on 101.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org
