Garden shed set on fire in Telford arson attack

By Rory Smith | Telford | Crime | Published:

Arsonists set fire to a garden shed in Telford in the early hours of this morning.

Firefighters were called to an address in Waverley, Woodside, at about 2.30am.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service tweeted: "At 02.36hrs 16.07.19 crews were called out to Waverley, Woodside, Telford.

"A garden shed had been set on fire if you have any information call @MadeleyCops on 101."

Anyone with information should contact West Mercia Police on 101.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org

