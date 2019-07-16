Garden shed set on fire in Telford arson attack

Firefighters were called to an address in Waverley, Woodside, at about 2.30am.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service tweeted: "At 02.36hrs 16.07.19 crews were called out to Waverley, Woodside, Telford.

"A garden shed had been set on fire if you have any information call @MadeleyCops on 101."

Anyone with information should contact West Mercia Police on 101.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org