Five arrested in immigration raids on Telford takeaways

All five people were arrested in Telford after the operation, carried out by officers from Telford & Wrekin Council’s Public Protection, West Mercia Police, immigration enforcement and Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service, on July 10.

The council said that five people had been arrested on suspicion of immigration offences and were now being dealt with by immigration enforcement.

The authority also said that poor food hygiene practices were uncovered in some of the takeaways, which will be dealt with by officers from Public Protection.

A spokesman for the council added: "As these are live investigations we will not be naming the premises at this stage."

The initiative, codenamed MATES (multi-agency taskforce enforcement strategy), runs at various times throughout the year and is part of West Mercia Police’s attempts, in partnership with other agencies, to tackle serious and organised crime and protect those at harm.

Councillor Richard Overton, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for enforcement, said: “Our work with our partners is part of our commitment to protect and care for everyone in our borough.

"These regular MATES exercises also provide the opportunity to work with partner agencies, share information and intelligence to better tackle issues such as modern slavery, human trafficking and child sexual exploitation.”

People who suspect modern slavery is taking place cab ring the UK Modern Slavery Helpline on 08000 121 700 or download The STOP APP to report human trafficking.

To find out more about how to spot the signs of modern slavery visit unseenuk.org