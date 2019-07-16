Extra police officer numbers for Shrewsbury, Telford and Oswestry revealed

July has seen a record number of people join the police force that covers Shropshire, Herefordshire and Worcestershire.

Of the 56 new officers that have joined West Mercia Police, 10 will be allocated to Shrewsbury, 12 to Telford and three will be based in Oswestry.

A total of six experienced officers have joined from other forces across the country.

Expected to be in post within the next couple of weeks, the transferees will mean an additional police constable will be based in Oswestry, a detective constable in Shrewsbury and a police sergeant posted to Telford.

There will be 16 student police officers based in Shropshire out of the 40 recruited who will complete their initial training after two intake days. With the first having taken place on July 1, the second will be on July 29.

The nine student officers in Telford and seven in Shrewsbury will start officially in the next four months once their training is complete.

Half of the 10 recruits on the Police Now programme will be posted to Shropshire and go through the two-year national scheme. Two of these will work in Safer Neighbourhood Teams in Shrewsbury and Telford, and one officer will work in Oswestry.

The five recruits will start their training academy on July 22 and will be in position this winter.

The programme gives university graduates the opportunity to become police officers and work in challenged and deprived communities.

Starting with an intensive six-week training academy, participants will then complete in-force training before a 28-day immersion period partnered with a police constable.

Andy McManus, team leader, leadership and training support at West Mercia Police, said: "We are delighted to welcome the latest intake of Police Now constables to West Mercia Police.

"We will now start training these graduates to become community leaders as local police officers, representing the diversity of the public they serve and taking responsibility for the safety of up to 20,000 people.

"Young people's confidence in the police has increased by 17 per cent in the communities where Police Now neighbourhood police officers operate. By working with Police Now, West Mercia Police is helping to break the cycle of offending."

Police Now started inside the Metropolitan Police Service in 2015 and became an independent programme one year later, now working with 28 forces across England and Wales.

The number of officers covering the region was boosted to more than 2,000 in September last year when an additional 100 were recruited.

The rise came after figures obtained from the Home Office showed the number of officers in West Mercia Police had fallen by almost four per cent compared to the same time in 2017.