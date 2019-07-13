Telford CSE Inquiry reaches 'significant' point

Councillor Lee Carter was updating fellow Telford & Wrekin councillors on the inquiry following the appointment of chairman Tom Crowther QC.

Councillor Carter said: "I welcome the appointment of Tom Crowther. He has the confidence of the survivors and this is a huge moment for the inquiry but it is not the end.

"I offer the public reassurance that the council will do everything in its power to facilitate the work of the inquiry and provide all of the information required as quickly and efficiently as we can.

"I would urge any survivors who want to be heard to come forward. It is imperative that we use this opportunity to unite the community and ensure that we are taking every action that we can to combat this vile crime and influence other areas of the country and national government to do exactly the same."

Earlier this week, there were calls made for the scale of investigation in to CSE to go back as far as 1989.

It is proposed that the inquiry should examine the local taxi industry and taxi licensing, and the impact that has had on CSE.

The inquiry will also consider whether Telford & Wrekin Council Safeguarding Children Board’s 2014 CSE report, its Children and Young People Scrutiny Committee’s 2016 review and Ofsted’s review of the borough’s children’s services in the same year 'drew accurate conclusions'.

Earlier this month, Mr Crowther warned the process could stretch into 2021, making it “significantly longer” than the Rotherham inquiry.

Mr Crowther said Professor Alexis Jay’s inquiry into the Rotherham CSE scandal took nine months to report and he anticipated the Telford inquiry would be 'significantly longer'.

“This is unlikely to take less than 18 months,” he said.