Retired vicar, 84, denies sexual assault charge

Geraint Morgan Hugh Hughes, from Llandrindod Wells, denied sexually assaulting a female at Penybont on February 20 this year when he appeared at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Prosecuting, Mr Kevin Challinor said the complainant was attending on Rev Hughes of Hafod, Penybont, in a professional capacity and he had hugged her.

He said it is alleged that when she sought to break free from the hug, Rev Hughes had kissed her on the lips and attempted to kiss her.

Magistrates accepted jurisdiction of the case but Rev Hughes elected a trial at the crown court.

Magistrates adjourned the case for a preliminary hearing at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court on July 31. Rev Hughes will remain on unconditional bail until the next hearing.