Police helicopter scrambled and man arrested over theft of quad bike near Shrewsbury

The bike was stolen on July 3 from a farm in Harmer Hill. Enquiries were carried out which resulted in the bike being found in the back of a van in the car park of a pub in Oakengates, in Telford.

Officers carried out a search of the local area, supported by the national police air service (NPAS), to locate the driver of the van.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of theft and released on police bail.

South Shropshire Safer Neighbourhood Inspector Nikki Roberts said: "We know the significant impact thefts like this can have on our rural communities, particularly farmers and agricultural workers who rely on equipment like quad bikes to be able to run their business, when they're stolen it really does impact their livelihood.

"I want to reassure the public we're aware of this and that we take these thefts very seriously and will do all we can, not just to return the bike but to its rightful owner, but to make sure those believed to be responsible are arrested. and put in front of a court/brought to justice/receive a punishment that accurately reflects the crime. Or something similar.

"This incident saw a significant police response, which was supported by the police helicopter, to help identify any suspects which resulted in an arrest being made and an investigation is now on-going."