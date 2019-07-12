Police arrest drunk man walking down the M54

Police said they arrested the man walking down the motorway who was nearly four times over the drink drive limit, with a reading of 138mg of alcohol per 100ml of breath. The legal limit for driving is 35mg.

It happened some time before 6pm on Thursday.

Operational Patrol Unit Shropshire tweeted: "It's never a good idea to walk along the motorway, let alone when you are nearly four times the drink drive limit.

"One male arrested on the M54 for his and others safety, and will be dealt with when sober."