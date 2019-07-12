Menu

Police arrest drunk man walking down the M54

By Rory Smith | Telford | Crime | Published:

A suspected drunk has been arrested after walking down the M54.

Police said they arrested the man walking down the motorway who was nearly four times over the drink drive limit, with a reading of 138mg of alcohol per 100ml of breath. The legal limit for driving is 35mg.

It happened some time before 6pm on Thursday.

Operational Patrol Unit Shropshire tweeted: "It's never a good idea to walk along the motorway, let alone when you are nearly four times the drink drive limit.

"One male arrested on the M54 for his and others safety, and will be dealt with when sober."

Crime News
Rory Smith

By Rory Smith
Reporter - @rorysmith_star

Trainee news reporter based at the Shropshire Star's Ketley office in Telford.

