Mattress set on fire in Telford subway

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service sent one fire engine to the scene in Dale Acre Way in Hollinswood at about 3.10am today.

Crews put out the fire within 20 minutes.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing and anyone with any information should contact West Mercia Police on 101.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service tweeted: "At 03.13hrs 12.07.19 crews were called out to a mattress set on fire in a subway on Dale Acre Way Hollinswood.

"Please ring @TelfordPatrol on 101 with any information."