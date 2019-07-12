Delay in trial of man accused of Market Drayton ammonia attack

The jury in the case of Samuel Butter was sent home early on Thursday because of a legal development that cannot yet be reported.

They will return to hear more evidence in the case today.

Butter, 30, of Rutland in Shrewsbury, denies grievous bodily harm with intent and his trial began at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Monday.

Yesterday, Judge Jonathan Gosling, who is hearing the case, consulted with prosecutor Sati Ruck and defending barrister Paul Smith before addressing the jury.

The case so far:

He told them: "The barristers have been explaining a development in the case.

"It's got to be looked at, it will not bring the trial to an end – I can tell you that much but it needs to be considered.

Advertising

"I will tell you at some stage what it's about but now I can't.

"With a heavy heart I do this, I promise you, but I'm going to ask you to come back tomorrow.

"We have got to get to the bottom of what's arisen, we can't just carry on, and I hope you can trust me on that."

Butter denies causing Carl Owen grievous bodily harm with intent. The trial continues.