Advertising
Delay in trial of man accused of Market Drayton ammonia attack
The trial of a Shrewsbury man accused of attacking a man with ammonia in Market Drayton has been delayed.
The jury in the case of Samuel Butter was sent home early on Thursday because of a legal development that cannot yet be reported.
They will return to hear more evidence in the case today.
Butter, 30, of Rutland in Shrewsbury, denies grievous bodily harm with intent and his trial began at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Monday.
Yesterday, Judge Jonathan Gosling, who is hearing the case, consulted with prosecutor Sati Ruck and defending barrister Paul Smith before addressing the jury.
The case so far:
- Market Drayton man ‘crawled for help after ammonia attack'
- Market Drayton man ‘blinded in ammonia attack’
- Trial begins for man accused of Market Drayton chemical attack
He told them: "The barristers have been explaining a development in the case.
"It's got to be looked at, it will not bring the trial to an end – I can tell you that much but it needs to be considered.
Advertising
"I will tell you at some stage what it's about but now I can't.
"With a heavy heart I do this, I promise you, but I'm going to ask you to come back tomorrow.
"We have got to get to the bottom of what's arisen, we can't just carry on, and I hope you can trust me on that."
Butter denies causing Carl Owen grievous bodily harm with intent. The trial continues.
Most Read
Advertising
Login or Register to comment