Shropshire man, 21, admits possession of child sex images

Brendan Bambro, of Barrack Lane, Lilleshall, also pleaded guilty at Shrewsbury Crown Court to inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

The incident of inciting a child took place between January 1 and February 28 in 2018.

He also accepted one charge of possessing eight indecent images of category B, and one of possessing five images of category C, also in 2018.

A pre-sentence report will now be carried out before Bambro's next hearing on September 9.