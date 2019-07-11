Menu

Shropshire man, 21, admits possession of child sex images

By Rob Smith | Newport | Crime | Published:

A 21-year-old man from near Newport has admitted having indecent images of children.

Brendan Bambro, of Barrack Lane, Lilleshall, also pleaded guilty at Shrewsbury Crown Court to inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

The incident of inciting a child took place between January 1 and February 28 in 2018.

He also accepted one charge of possessing eight indecent images of category B, and one of possessing five images of category C, also in 2018.

A pre-sentence report will now be carried out before Bambro's next hearing on September 9.

