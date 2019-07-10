Oswestry man, 47, denies making child sex images

At Shrewsbury Crown Court on Monday, Paul Allen Hughes pleaded not guilty to three counts of making the images.

They included one charge of making 185 images in category A, the most serious, 196 in category B and 1,763 in category C.

He also denied one further charge of possessing a prohibited image of a child.

Hughes, 47 of Park Street, Oswestry, will stand trial for the four charges on February 4 next year.