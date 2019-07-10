Menu

Advertising

Oswestry man, 47, denies making child sex images

By Rob Smith | Oswestry | Crime | Published:

An Oswestry man has denied deliberately downloading more than 2,000 indecent images of children.

At Shrewsbury Crown Court on Monday, Paul Allen Hughes pleaded not guilty to three counts of making the images.

They included one charge of making 185 images in category A, the most serious, 196 in category B and 1,763 in category C.

He also denied one further charge of possessing a prohibited image of a child.

Hughes, 47 of Park Street, Oswestry, will stand trial for the four charges on February 4 next year.

Crime News Oswestry Local Hubs
Rob Smith

By Rob Smith
Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News