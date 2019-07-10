Bike, tent and tools stolen from garden shed in Telford

The six piece DeWalt tool set, Carrera bike and tent were taken from a garden shed on Princes End in Dawley Bank on Tuesday.

Unknown offenders forced open the door and took the items at about 6.15am.

Police say enquiries are continuing and residents are being reminded to remain vigilant with sheds and other outbuildings.

West Mercia Police's Telford Response team said: "Garages and sheds are vulnerable to burglary as they are generally quite flimsy structures, but they should not be forgotten.

"They are often the first places that a burglar will target, because they provide a ready source of tools and implements for breaking into the main house.

"Garages and sheds also have lawnmowers, bikes and other valuables that are easy to steal and costly to replace. By fitting additional security to garages and sheds, burglars will find it more difficult to break in and they will have to make more noise doing so.

"A few simple security measures can increase the visual deterrent and reduce the likelihood of garages and sheds being targeted."