Shrewsbury drug dealer was ‘caught by chance’

The officers were looking for a wanted man when they came across Joshua Roberts, 20, involved in an exchange with a known drug addict, in New Park Road, Castlefields, on May 5.

When he was arrested Roberts came clean and told them he had items hidden in his underwear.

He was searched and found to be carrying £350 in notes, two mobile phones, 24 cannabis wraps with an estimated street value of up to £480, a bag containing £300 worth of the drug, 9.5kg of cocaine and 20 heroin wraps.

Judge Johnathan Gosling said: "You were caught by chance. The police were out looking for someone else when they saw you. They must have been surprised as you have over £1,000 worth of drugs on you.

"You were doing this on a pretty big scale and you had a quantity of cash. You had a phone that they could not get into, but the other phone showed what you were up to.

"Also you had only just been released from prison and was on a home curfew.

"You have caused misery to a lot of people including your family. It is very bad that you were taking drugs with your mental health as it is," he added.

Mr Paul Smith, mitigating barrister, told the judge that Roberts had made progress with probation and asked him to be given full credit due to his age and early guilty pleas.

He admitted four offences possession of Class A drugs at a hearing on July 1.

"He realised that his drug taking issues with cocaine and heroin is the problem. he has started to discuss with probation how to tackle that.

"There is a history of mental health difficulties."

The court also heard that his previous convictions included possession of cannabis in June 2017 when he was given a conditional discharge. In December 2017 he was given 12-month suspended sentence for possession of Class B with intent to supply.

In December 2018 he was sentence to eight months youth detention for affray relating to him headbutting a man during a brawl in Coton Hill two years earlier, and failing to attend a drug testing appointment.

For the latest matter Roberts, of Roselyn, Sundorne, was sentenced to three years and four months youth detention for the offences.

He must serve half the term before being released on licence.