Woman, 38, charged over series of thefts
A woman has been charged in connection with a series of burglaries and thefts.
Adele Harvard, 38, of Llanymynech, was charged with two dwelling burglaries, the theft of two vehicles, thefts from two vehicles, an attempted burglary and a non-dwelling burglary.
Police had received reports of several theft-related offences taking place in one area during the early hours of Tuesday, July 2.
One reported incident was a 'creeper-style' burglary, where the home of an 84-year-old woman was entered while she slept, and jewellery, laptops and mobile phones were taken.
A man and woman were also arrested in connection with the burglaries, and have been released under investigation pending further enquiries.
