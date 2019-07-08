Menu

Woman, 38, charged over series of thefts

By Dominic Robertson | Llanymynech | Crime | Published:

A woman has been charged in connection with a series of burglaries and thefts.

Adele Harvard, 38, of Llanymynech, was charged with two dwelling burglaries, the theft of two vehicles, thefts from two vehicles, an attempted burglary and a non-dwelling burglary.

Police had received reports of several theft-related offences taking place in one area during the early hours of Tuesday, July 2.

One reported incident was a 'creeper-style' burglary, where the home of an 84-year-old woman was entered while she slept, and jewellery, laptops and mobile phones were taken.

A man and woman were also arrested in connection with the burglaries, and have been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson
