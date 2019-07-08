Three locked up over burglaries

Addie Piggott, 24, accused of a dozen allegations, and dangerous driving on December 11 on roads in the vicinity of Oswestry, was jailed for six years and a month. Piggott, of the Ruthin Road caravan site at Wrexham, admitted conspiring to commit house burglaries in the region with Michael Anthony Berry, 20, of Berrylands, Wrexham, and the teen from Ellesmere Port.

Berry was jailed for four years and ten months. The teenager was sentenced to 18 months detention.

It was alleged that the conspiracy involved 35 dwellings. Judge Rees said in some cases CCTV cameras had been disturbed to avoid detection.

Detective Inspector Mark Hughes, of North Wales Police, said: “Between August and December last year these three criminals targeted vulnerable elderly households across several counties. Under Operation Careen we were able to bring them to court.”