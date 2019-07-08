Telford hoax fire call 'put lives at risk’

The crews, based at Telford, were sent to Hills Lane Drive, Madeley, at 12.39pm on Sunday after reports that a kitchen was well ablaze.

On arrival they discovered that the call had been a hoax.

The fire service said they can now track the potential caller through their mobile phone provider.

Paul Pryce, mobilising officer with Shropshire Fire & Rescue, said hoax calls simply put people's lives at risk.

He said: "It is potentially dangerous, it wastes the time of the fire control staff, and the firefighters themselves. And while engaged on hoax calls other calls could face a delay in our attendance and consequently there can be a threat to people's lives and property as a result."