Pair arrested after car-jacking and ram raid

The pair were arrested after a van was car-jacked in Umberslade Road in Selly Oak at 6am yesterday, before being used to smash into a motorcycle shop in Sutton Coldfield an hour later.

West Midlands Police said that a woman rode her bicycle across the path of a newspaper delivery driver, causing him to brake suddenly. He was dragged from his vehicle by two men and assaulted, rendering him unconscious, before his van was stolen. He was taken to hospital with head injuries.

The van was then used to ram the front of the motorcycle shop, causing extensive damage on the Chester Road in Sutton Coldfield less than an hour later, where three off-road bikes were stolen.

When officers arrived they found a man and a woman with two of the suspected stolen off-road bikes.