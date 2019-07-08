Menu

Drink-drive arrest after car found on its side near Church Stretton

By Aimee Jones | Church Stretton | Crime | Published:

A driver who crashed his car near Church Stretton and fled the scene has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

West Mercia Police said a member of the public, who was driving on the B4371 out of Church Stretton in the early hours of Friday morning, came across a car which had been involved in a single-vehicle crash and was on its side.

A spokesman said: "Police were deployed and conducted a search in the area. A man was located who admitted that he was the driver.

"Fortunately he was uninjured and was able to confirm that there were no other people in the vehicle when he crashed it.

"He was asked to take a road side breath test, which he failed. He was then arrested and will be facing the consequences of his actions in court."

