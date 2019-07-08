Armed police called to Telford property over concerns about man with knife

West Mercia Police today confirmed that officers were called to Downton Court, off Deercote, in Hollinswood, on Wednesday.

Force spokesman Alex Gale said: "At 7.50pm on the evening of July 3 officers were sent to reports of a concern for safety of a man with a knife in a property, in Deercote, Telford.

"Officers were in attendance including a dog unit and armed response officers who conducted a thorough search of the area and confirmed no-one was injured, and enquiries are ongoing."