Armed police called to Telford property over concerns about man with knife

By Deborah Hardiman | Telford | Crime | Published:

Firearms officers were called to a Telford property following reports that man was at an address in the town with a knife.

West Mercia Police today confirmed that officers were called to Downton Court, off Deercote, in Hollinswood, on Wednesday.

Force spokesman Alex Gale said: "At 7.50pm on the evening of July 3 officers were sent to reports of a concern for safety of a man with a knife in a property, in Deercote, Telford.

"Officers were in attendance including a dog unit and armed response officers who conducted a thorough search of the area and confirmed no-one was injured, and enquiries are ongoing."

