Police plea after series of crimes in Oswestry

By Sue Austin | Oswestry | Crime | Published:

Police in Oswestry want help in tracing people after a series of suspicious incidents in the town.

At about 12.45am on Monday, an intruder is thought to have tried to enter a house in York Fields through an unlocked window, while at 2pm on June 30 two people were seen acting suspiciously behind bank premises in Church Street. They made off through a neighbouring garden.

Officers said that would-be burglars appeared to have entered a vacant industrial building in Gobowen Road, between 5-5.30pm. An alarm was activated but no one was found on the premises.

At 9.30pm on June 29, a group of teenagers were reported climbing over roofs at the back of premises in English Walls, Oswestry.

Outside the town, overnight on June 25/26, while a family was away, a house in School road, Ruyton XI Towns was broken into and a black Audi Quatro was stolen, using car keys from the house. The car was later found in a car park in Overton near Ellesmere.

A blue, 24inch bicycle with disk brakes was taken from a garden in Penbryn Avenue, Whittington, on June 28.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101.

