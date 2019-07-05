Cash stolen from church collection box near Market Drayton

The box at Saint Luke's Church in Hodnet was forced open while the church was open between 11am and 12pm on Saturday. An unknown amount of cash was taken, which would have gone to the church funds.

The parish rector, Reverend Edith Quirey, said the cleaner who had opened the church on Saturday saw a teenage boy sitting at the back of the church shortly before she noticed the money was gone.

"We have had a few other times when they have come in and stolen a little box," Rev. Quirey said.

"These things happen, what can you do? We reported it because the police need to know."

She said she hoped other churches would be more vigilant as a result.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call police on 101 citing incident number 0517s of June 29.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org