Man beaten up and robbed by gang while using Oswestry ATM

By Aimee Jones | Oswestry | Crime | Published:

A man was robbed by a gang of men and women while using a cash machine in Oswestry.

It happened at about 2.50am on Saturday at The Cross, according to police.

While using a credit card to withdraw cash from an ATM, the man was surrounded by a group of about five or six people, believed to be aged between 18 and 35.

Officers said the victim was pushed and punched, before the offenders took his card and £40 cash.

The card was later recovered.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting reference 0254s 290619.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or crimestoppers-uk.org

