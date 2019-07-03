Menu

Police warn drivers to check tyres or face a fine after Telford crash

By Aimee Jones | Telford | Crime | Published:

Police are reminding drivers to check their tyres after a crash in Telford this morning.

Emergency services were called to a two-car crash in Colliers Way before 8am.

Officers said the drivers were dazzled by the early morning sun.

One driver was reported for having bald tyres and now faces a possible £200 fine and six points.

Telford Patrol also warned that insurance companies may not pay out if the car is not in a legal condition.

Aimee Jones

By Aimee Jones
@aimeejones_star

Senior reporter based at the Shropshire Star's Shrewsbury office, covering Shrewsbury, North Shropshire and South Shropshire.

