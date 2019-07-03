Mid Wales drugs operation

Detective Inspector Gareth Grant, of Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Officers executed a series of searches and undertook a number of arrests connected to an ongoing drug trafficking investigation, in Newtown, Llandrindod Wells, Welshpool and surrounding areas last week.

He said the arrests were part of a protracted operation which has been running since February as a result of concerns and feedback from the community in respect of the scourge of drug misuse.

"Dafydd Llywelyn, Dyfed-Powys Police and Crime Commissioner has fully supported this action and has ensured additional funding was made available in order to carry out this extensive operation to tackle drug misuse in these communities.

“Drugs misuse is a complex issue, and as such as well as enforcement action, we also enlisted the services of local drugs support agency Kaleidoscope, and they were present throughout the process to arrange and co-ordinate referrals and support in relation to drug abuse, addiction and rehabilitation.

“At this time, 19 men and women have been arrested and are at various stages of legal proceedings. We thank the public for their understanding and co-operation whilst this action was taking place, and hope that this positive action demonstrates our commitment to tackling drugs misuse in our communties. ”

The arrests include eight men and nine women from Newtown and Welshpool all remanded in custody.

One, Richard Hopkins, 40 years old from Newtown, was charged administering a poison - section 23 offences against against the person act 1981 , as well as drugs offences.