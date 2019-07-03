Menu

Advertising

Arson investigation after 'dens' set on fire in Market Drayton woods

By Aimee Jones | Market Drayton | Crime | Published: | Last Updated:

Police are investigating two cases of arson in a wooded area of Market Drayton.

Pic by @SFRS_MDrayton

Shropshire Fire and Rescue were called to land off Buntingdale Road shortly before 8.30pm last night.

Two crews from the town, along with the incident support unit, extinguished two fires involving dens made from timber and plastic sheet.

The fires were on the side of an embankment, making it difficult for crews to reach.

West Mercia Police were also in attendance and have opened an investigation.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101.

Crime News Market Drayton North Shropshire Local Hubs
Aimee Jones

By Aimee Jones
@aimeejones_star

Senior reporter based at the Shropshire Star's Shrewsbury office, covering Shrewsbury, North Shropshire and South Shropshire.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News