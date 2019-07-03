Arson investigation after 'dens' set on fire in Market Drayton woods

Shropshire Fire and Rescue were called to land off Buntingdale Road shortly before 8.30pm last night.

Two crews from the town, along with the incident support unit, extinguished two fires involving dens made from timber and plastic sheet.

The fires were on the side of an embankment, making it difficult for crews to reach.

Pump and ISU mobilised at 20:29 by @SFRS_Control to fire in wooded area in #MarketDrayton 🚒 2 x fires involving dens made from timber and plastic sheet🏕🔥Difficult and challenging access for crews👩🏻‍🚒👨🏻‍🚒 Fires confirmed cases of arson🙁 @MDraytonCops in attendance investigating 🚓 pic.twitter.com/AXHl4aRSJi — Market Drayton (@SFRS_MDrayton) July 2, 2019

West Mercia Police were also in attendance and have opened an investigation.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101.