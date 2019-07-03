Advertising
Arson investigation after 'dens' set on fire in Market Drayton woods
Police are investigating two cases of arson in a wooded area of Market Drayton.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue were called to land off Buntingdale Road shortly before 8.30pm last night.
Two crews from the town, along with the incident support unit, extinguished two fires involving dens made from timber and plastic sheet.
The fires were on the side of an embankment, making it difficult for crews to reach.
West Mercia Police were also in attendance and have opened an investigation.
Anyone with information should contact police on 101.
