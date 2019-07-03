11-week-old baby’s death under investigation

A man arrested in connection with the incident has been released under investigation.

Dyfed-Powys Police received a report that a baby had died at an address in Newtown on May 20.

The incident was referred to the coroner and a forensic post mortem was conducted to establish the cause of death.

Police say that this was inconclusive and further forensic tests are being carried out.

DCI Martin Slevin, the senior investigating officer, said: “This is a tragic event and we are working with key partners to establish the cause of the infant’s death and the circumstances in order to provide answers to the family.

“The infant’s parents are being supported by specially trained officers, their family and wider community.

“Our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.”

Alison Bulman, Powys County Council’s corporate director for children and adults, (social services) said: “We are aware of the death of an 11-week-old infant, which is being investigated by Dyfed-Powys Police and will offer our assistance during the course of their investigation.

“Our thoughts are with the family and we will provide support to them during this difficult time.”