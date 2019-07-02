Big rise reported in dogs left in hot cars in Shropshire

Despite repeated warnings, in 2018 some 71 calls were made the to the RSPCA, a jump from 60 in 2017.

The animal charity received more than 8,200 calls from across the country last year.

They recommend in an emergency calling 999 immediately and requesting police, but warned that breaking into the car to try to save the dog could be considered criminal damage.

See also:

A spokeswoman said: "Make sure you tell the police of your intentions and take photos or footage of the dog as well as names and numbers of witnesses.

"The law states that you have a lawful excuse to commit damage if you believe that the owner of the property that you damage would consent to the damage if they knew the circumstances.

"You can call the RSPCA’s 24-hour emergency cruelty line on 0300 1234 999 for advice but, if a dog is in danger, dialling 999 should always be the first step."