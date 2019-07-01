Judge gives Bridgnorth drugs student chance of new start

Paul Christopher Jennings, 21, was given a two-year suspended sentence for having six different types of drugs with intent to supply, after Recorder Duncan Smith went outside sentencing guidelines that would have seen him jailed for at least three-and-a-half years.

His mother found a stash including 60-and-a-half ecstasy tablets, 177 diazepam tablets, alprazolam, cocaine, diclazepam and ketamine in a backpack at their Bridgnorth home last June, shortly after he returned from Brighton where he studied war, conflict and modernity.

Jennings was found guilty of two counts of intending to supply class A drugs, one of class B and three of class C.

He was told to expect to go to prison at a hearing in May, but on Friday at Shrewsbury Crown Court, Recorder Smith was persuaded to step outside the guidelines after hearing of Jennings’ immaturity, his family situation and his desire to return to university.

Representing him, Danny Smith said Jennings had fallen in with the wrong crowd as a teenager and developed drug problems.

Trusted

He also told the court that since going to prison after the hearing in May, Jennings had become a “trusted prisoner”, getting involved in a bike repair charity, and that he wanted to go back to Brighton to continue his studies.

Recorder Smith said: “Given your age, given the fact that you’re a student, you’re doing something to build a better life for yourself, you have got a supportive family here today – I am prepared to give you one final chance.”

Advertising

Jennings was also ordered to do 220 hours of unpaid work and 30 rehabilitation activity requirement days, and pay £1,200 in prosecution costs.

Recorder Smith warned Jennings: “Put this episode behind you, move on. But God help you if you don’t.”

Jennings, of Isfield Road in Brighton, was last at Shrewsbury Crown Court for a 'Newton hearing' in May, when he tried and failed to convince Recorder Smith that he had only been holding the drugs for his dealer over the summer in order to pay off a £400 debt.

The recorder rejected his account "out of hand", and said he considered it nothing more than a "story".

The court heard on Friday that Jennings' mother, father and stepmother had travelled from Northern Ireland to be at his hearing.