Arsonists target Telford play area

By Rory Smith | Donnington | Crime | Published:

A children's play area was set on fire by vandals in Telford.

The damaged play area. Photo: @shropsfire

Firefighters were sent to the play area at Donnington Wood Lifelong Learning Centre, in St Matthews Road, at about 1.20pm on Saturday.

Parts of a climbing frame including a fireman's pole and a patch of ground were damaged in the fire, which the service confirmed was arson.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue tweeted: "At 13.19hrs 29.06.19 crews were called out to a play area set on fire at Donnington Wood Lifelong Learning Centre St Mathews Rd Donnington."

Anyone with any information should contact West Mercia Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org

