Arsonists target Telford play area

Firefighters were sent to the play area at Donnington Wood Lifelong Learning Centre, in St Matthews Road, at about 1.20pm on Saturday.

Parts of a climbing frame including a fireman's pole and a patch of ground were damaged in the fire, which the service confirmed was arson.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue tweeted: "At 13.19hrs 29.06.19 crews were called out to a play area set on fire at Donnington Wood Lifelong Learning Centre St Mathews Rd Donnington."

At 13.19hrs 29.06.19 crews were called out to a play area set on fire at Donnington Wood Lifelong Learning Centre St Mathews Rd Donnington. Please ring @DonningtonCops on 101 or @CrimestoppersUK 0800555111 with any information. @TelfordWrekin @ShropshireStar pic.twitter.com/SnRmO80yyY — Shrops Fire & Rescue (@shropsfire) July 1, 2019

Anyone with any information should contact West Mercia Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org