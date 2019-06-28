More than 30 quad bikes stolen across Mid Wales

This crime is in the top three identified by the newly formed Dyfed-Powys rural crime team.

Figures given to members of Powys County Council’s (PCC) economy, residents, communities and governance scrutiny committee, show that the area has seen an increase of vehicle offences of 13.4 per cent during the last year compared with the national average of two per cent.

Committee vice-chairman Councillor Gareth Jones, who represents Llanfair Caereinion, said that he knew of incidents where quad bikes and Land Rovers at farms near the town had been taken over the weekend.

He said: “I’m sure in a rural county we’re all aware that quad bikes are constantly being stolen and in my ward over the weekend three bikes and a Land Rover were taken.

Councillor Jones, added: “It’s a huge worry for our county and we need to take steps to stop it.”

Priority

Community Safety Partnership (CSP) co-ordinator, Fay Smith replied: “Police have these new rural crime teams operating since September last year (in Dyfed-Powys) and we are now collating specific rural crime statistics.

“A total of 33 incidents of quad theft were reported between September and April.

Advertising

“So as a CSP we are saying that this is a priority for us, alongside sheep theft and livestock worrying.

“Those are the three top ones that have come out.

“Police have done some operations in relation to quad thefts, it’s ongoing with rural crime officers.”

Clive Jones, the council's professional lead for trading standards, community safety and emergency planning added: “The strategy is looking at prevention, so it’s about getting the advice out to farming communities on key checks and what they can do.

“It’s looking at the intelligence of where the problems are and from an enforcement point of view it’s about stopping it before it happens.

“Police detection has been very good and there have been good successes of finding the perpetrators involved.”