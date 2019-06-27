Burglars steal two cars near Shifnal

A maroon Kia and a green Land Rover were taken from the driveway of a property on Caynton Road, in Beckbury, between 2.30am and 7.30am on Wednesday.

The Kia Sportage number plate ends in WRO, while the Land Rover Defender registration ends in CWX.

Police say the Land Rover is particularly distinctive as it has a large winch on the front and an agricultural steel canopy on the back.

West Mercia Police asked for anyone with information to contact Detective Constable Marvin Choudhury on 101, quoting incident number 248S of June 26.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111 or crimestoppers-uk.org