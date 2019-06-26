Telford child rapist is jailed for attacks when he was a teenager

Richard Dimmock caused severe psychological harm to his victims, a judge at Shrewsbury Court said.

Dimmock, 36, of Waltondale, Woodside, was found guilty of two counts of raping a child and seven counts of indecent assault between 1996 and 1999.

He had denied all the charges but the jury returned a unanimous verdict on the historic offences earlier this year.

Dimmock showed no emotion when Judge Anthony Lowe passed sentence this week.

The judge said that he had had to take into account that Dimmock had been between 14 and 16 when he committed the offences.

Mr Benjamin Lawrence, prosecuting, said the offences had caused severe mental health issues to the victims.

He read out distressing victim impact statements from two victims showing how much they had struggled to deal with what had happened to them.

One of the victims had tried to take her own life, still suffered nightmares and flashbacks and took medication.

In a statement she said she was proud of herself for going through the court case.

Judge Anthony Lowe said Dimmock had also been a bully, threatening violence and being violent.

“I recognise that you, yourself, had a dysfunctional childhood with limited parenting,” he said.

The judge said Dimmock would serve half of his sentence in custody.

He also said Dimmock would have to remain on the sex offender register for life.